Search for suspects in shooting death of University of Akron student

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron police say they need the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for the shooting death of a local college student.

Police said 18-year-old Maya McFetridge, of Berea, died early Sunday morning after a shooting at a large gathering near the University of Akron‘s campus. Maya was a student at U of A.

“There were hundreds of people gathered in the Wheeler and Kling Street area,” said Lt. Michael Miller.

Police said a 25-year-old man was also hit and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 22-year-old man was wounded, but is in stable condition.

The shooting happened at an off-campus party where the crowds of people got out of control, police said.

“It appears they were not the intended target. Early evidence would suggest that someone fired randomly into a crowd of people,” Miller said.

U of A put out a statement Sunday informing students of Maya’s death following a shooting incident south of Exchange Street. The university said the two other shooting victims are not students.

Maya was a 2021 graduate at Berea-Midpark High School.

“The Titans community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Maya McFetridge, a 2021 Berea-Midpark High School graduate and sibling to current Berea City School District students. Our counselors are available for any students in need of support. Our thoughts are with Maya’s family and friends during this very difficult time,” said the district in a statement.

Maya McFetridge (Photo courtesy: Berea City School District)

Police said no arrests have been made.

“There were a lot of witnesses, a lot of people recording, a lot of people in proximity to the shooting. This type of thing rattles the community and we want it to rattle the conscience of those who might have been present,” Miller said.

Akron police said they met with University of Akron school officials and the city Monday afternoon to discuss further action to help prevent crime around campus.