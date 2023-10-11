MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Witnesses tell police a group of suspects were seen running from the scene of a deadly shooting in Mansfield. Police are now asking for the public’s help tracking them down.

According to police, the shooting took place in the area of an apartment building, located at 896 Brookfield Drive, at about 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Police say they received numerous calls about shots fired and a victim in the hallway. When officers arrived, they found two victims. According to a press release, one victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, the second victim was being treated for their injury.

Officials say they do not believe there is any danger to the community.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Det. Larry Schacherer at (419) 755-9766.