Search for suspect underway in deadly stabbing at Geneva-On-The-Lake

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Geneva-On-The-Lake Police Department is investigating the fatal stabbing of a man Saturday.
Police say two men were fighting on the sidewalk around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 5465 Lake Road East.
Police say 29-year-old Christopher Naska was stabbed in the chest with a knife.
He died at the hospital.
Police say the suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived.
The Geneva-On-The Lake Police Department is working with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County.
Call (440)466-8197 if you have any information that can help law enforcement.
Nasca’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.
