Search for suspect underway in deadly stabbing at Geneva-On-The-Lake

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Geneva-On-The-Lake Police Department is investigating the fatal stabbing of a man Saturday.

Police say two men were fighting on the sidewalk around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 5465 Lake Road East.

Police say 29-year-old Christopher Naska was stabbed in the chest with a knife.

Courtesy of GoFundMe page

He died at the hospital.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived.

The Geneva-On-The Lake Police Department is working with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County.

Call (440)466-8197 if you have any information that can help law enforcement.

Nasca’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

