[Editor’s Note: The Associated Press contributed to this report.]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A violent weekend in Cleveland has police on the hunt and a downtown community in fear.

Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, as bars and restaurants on West 6th Street closed at about 2:25 a.m.

Police officers were on the street when it happened and immediately jumped into action, but the shooter is still out there.

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said seven men and two women, between the ages of 23 to 38 were struck. One of the men was seriously wounded while injuries to the others were minor, he said.

The suspect is described as a single gunman with a gold grill in his mouth.

Police said there was no indication a confrontation at any of the area clubs preceded the gunfire. Investigators are checking surveillance cameras and taking eyewitness accounts.

The owner of Barley House is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man responsible for the shooting.

During a Sunday news conference, Drummond stressed this was not an issue of police presence or visibility.

The shooter fired into a crowd despite the visible presence of police officers, Drummond said, adding that even “2,000 more officers” wouldn’t have stopped what happened. He called for a “wholistic” approach including “economic development, prevention, intervention, opportunities” to help turn things around.

Mayor Justin Bibb blames weak gun laws which have made it impossible for cities like Cleveland to pass anything substantive to get more guns off the streets. Bibb called on state and national legislators to give city leaders more tools to crack down on the proliferation of firearms.

“I am sick and tired of getting these calls late at night,” he said. “I am sick and tired of hearing from our residents and victims of gun violence, and Republicans blaming us as mayors for violent crime. We need their help.”

Mayor Bibb and Chief Drummond promised a major announcement in the coming days to address staffing, attracting more officers, and holding onto the ones that they have.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5318. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.