SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a man who was last seen in Shaker Heights.

Timothy Cutler, 49, was in the area of Braemer Rd. around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

His car was found more than 150 miles away in Kingsley Township, Pennsylvania.

The car was left locked inside the Allegany National Park.

Cutler was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla with Ohio plates ECX8169.

Shaker Heights police say Cutler’s family hasn’t heard from him.

Cutler missed work Tuesday and also didn’t show up for a family engagement.

Pennsylvania State Police have organized a search for Cutler.

Cutler is 5’10” and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he is at special risk of harm or injury.

Police haven’t released any further information on his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or 911.