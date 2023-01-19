CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several 911 callers reported a chaotic and terrifying scene on January 10, as dozens of people were at a bus stop when a high school student was shot and killed.

The calls were released this week to the FOX 8 I-Team.

“I just heard shots fired by John Adams,” one caller stated. She said the student was injured. “On the side of the school where the bus stops are,” she added.



The shooting happened last Tuesday outside of John Adams High School. Pierre McCoy was shot multiple times and killed while at the bus stop.

Police say the suspect walked directly up to McCoy and shot him. The suspect then took off on foot seconds after the shooting.

“I grabbed a couple of the students that were in the parking lot and put them in my car,” another caller told a 911 dispatcher.



Detectives are still searching for the suspect, described as a male wearing all black clothes, including a puffy jacket, ski mask, boots and jeans.



Other callers asked for police and ambulances.



“A child is down, he is gone,” one man told 911.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the shooter.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police Homicide Detectives at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-25-CRIME.