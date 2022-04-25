CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police have released a photo of a dark-colored SUV they believe hit a 9-year-old boy who later died.

On Sunday just before 9 p.m., police say the child ran into the roadway between two parked cars on Bohn Rd.

Police say a car headed eastbound hit the child and fled the scene.

The little boy died at the hospital. He has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle is asked to call (216)621-1234. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

A 5-year-old girl was hit and killed by a driver on W. 50th St. Saturday.