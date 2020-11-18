Search for driver underway who hit and killed woman chasing family dog in Pleasant Township

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Pleasant Township.
It happened Monday around 8:30 p.m. on SR-53.
According to OSHP, Amanda Borer, 35, of Tiffin, was chasing a family dog when she crossed into the road.
Troopers say she was hit by a Honda Civic.
The driver left the scene.
The driver of that vehicle has been identified as Carrie M. Conner, 33, of Tiffin, according to a press release from OSHP.
Law enforcement is still looking for her.
The vehicle was recovered Tuesday at a home in Seneca County.
Troopers say damage and debris found at the scene matched the vehicle.
Amanda Borer died at the scene.
