Search for Brian Laundrie continues as police quell rumors he’d been arrested

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WJW/AP) — The search for Brian Laundrie resumed in the 22-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County Wednesday as police put to rest rumors that he’d been arrested.

Agencies back out in the Carlton Wednesday morning. Search continues.

Laundrie is wanted as a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22.

Petito was killed by another person, a coroner concluded while also confirming that the human remains found recently at a Wyoming national park were those of the woman who disappeared months after she set out on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

Authorities continue to search a swampy Florida preserve area near Laundrie’s home. Nothing of note has yet been found.

Investigators began searching the 24,000-acre Florida nature preserve over the weekend, focusing on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there.

Authorities are using helicopters, drones, dogs and officers in all-terrain vehicles in their search for Laundrie. About 75% of the search area is underwater.

Sarasota police say that overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, they recieved several tips and inquiries via social media, email and telephone.

Throughout overnight & into this morning, we've received numerous inquiries via social media, email & calls. Despite rumors, Brian Laundrie is NOT IN THE CUSTODY of our agency at this time. We continue to work with North Port Police.

Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on New York’s Long Island. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Sarasota.