Search ends for missing boater at Chippewa Lake

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday evening that the search has ended for a missing boater on Chippewa Lake.

The lake was closed Saturday evening after a man went into the water Saturday and didn’t resurface.

“Our thoughts go out to the victim of the incident,” the Medina County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Crews had been searching since that time and closed the lake during the search.

The lake will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

The victim has not been identified.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources may release new information about the investigation Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral