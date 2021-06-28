Search ends for missing boater at Chippewa Lake

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday evening that the search has ended for a missing boater on Chippewa Lake.

The lake was closed Saturday evening after a man went into the water Saturday and didn’t resurface.

“Our thoughts go out to the victim of the incident,” the Medina County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Crews had been searching since that time and closed the lake during the search.

The lake will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

The victim has not been identified.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources may release new information about the investigation Monday.