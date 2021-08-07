Search continues for missing 15-year-old swimmer at Headlands Beach

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – First responders continue to search for a 15-year-old boy who reportedly went underwater and never came back up at Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor Friday afternoon.

Today, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 8 its dive team and Marine patrol searches still have yet to find the teen. A special Cleveland dive team was also brought in today.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters first arrived at the beach around 4 p.m. Friday in response to a call for help. The boy had reportedly been out with friends.

The Marine patrol continues to be out searching, and will do so through Sunday, the sheriff’s office said, but the dive team is not going back out.

“Our prayers for this young man and for his family during this time,” Sheriff Frank Leonbruno told FOX 8.