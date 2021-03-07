Search continues for man and woman last seen in Lorain over a month ago

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Search efforts continued Sunday for two young people who have been missing for more than a month.

Nathan Orono, 20, and Alaina Camacho, 18, were last seen on Feb. 1 at Orono’s apartment complex on Oneil Boulevard in Lorain.

Alaina Camacho and Nathan Orono

The search began with a meetup in the parking lot of the Lorain Boys and Girls Club on Pearl Avenue. Volunteers were then moved throughout the city to continue looking.

The family held a press conference last week, looking for answers in the disappearance.

Police have also not been able to locate Camacho’s car, a gold 2004 Honda Accord with Ohio license plate GTD 9555.

Those with information are asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff’s office or Cleveland Police