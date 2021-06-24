LIVE: Search and rescue underway following condo building collapse near Miami

SURFSIDE, Florida (WJW) – A search and rescue effort was underway in Surfside, Florida following the collapse of a multi-story condo building.
The building collapsed around 2 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, who is assisting Surfside.
Pictures from Miami Beach police show one side of the building that looks like it has been ripped down from top to bottom.
There is no word on how many people were in the building when it happened.
Surfside is just north of Miami Beach.
Multiple agencies across south Florida are assisting.
NBC 6 reports the 12-story building was built in 1981 and has more than 130 units.
“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on scene, they’re conducting rescues as we speak,” Surfside Police Sgt. Marian Cruz told NBC 6. “It’s a very active scene, I advise everyone to just stay out of the area so that fire rescue and officers can conduct rescues and do what we need to do.”
The cause of the collapse is unknown.