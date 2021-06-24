LIVE: Search and rescue underway following condo building collapse near Miami

SURFSIDE, Florida (WJW) – A search and rescue effort was underway in Surfside, Florida following the collapse of a multi-story condo building.

#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

The building collapsed around 2 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, who is assisting Surfside.

Pictures from Miami Beach police show one side of the building that looks like it has been ripped down from top to bottom.

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

There is no word on how many people were in the building when it happened.

Surfside is just north of Miami Beach.

Multiple agencies across south Florida are assisting.

NBC 6 reports the 12-story building was built in 1981 and has more than 130 units.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on scene, they’re conducting rescues as we speak,” Surfside Police Sgt. Marian Cruz told NBC 6. “It’s a very active scene, I advise everyone to just stay out of the area so that fire rescue and officers can conduct rescues and do what we need to do.”

The cause of the collapse is unknown.