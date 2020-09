According to the fire chief, two people were in a kayak when it flipped

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Department of Natural Resources has a search and rescue crew out on Lake Milton near Mahoning Bridge.

The Milton Twp. fire chief confirmed that they are searching for a kayaker.

According to the fire chief, two people were in a kayak when it flipped. The woman made it to shore while the other, a man, did not.

Newton Falls first responders are also on scene.

