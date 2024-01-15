*Related video above: high winds caused low water levels on Lake Erie during Saturday’s powerful winter storm*

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A resident of Catawba Island is sharing photos of what looks like fog or smoke on Lake Erie.

“Sea smoke on Lake Erie forms with the perfect combination of temperatures, and it’s beautiful when it happens,” said Greg Peiffer, who shared photos of the fog with Fox 8 News.

Courtesy: Greg Peiffer

Courtesy: Greg Peiffer

Courtesy: Greg Peiffer

According to Fox 8 Meteorologist Dontae Jones, it’s also called lake fog, which forms when cold, dry air moves over a warmer, more moist lake.

“In these cases, it can also be called evaporation fog. When the warmer lake air rises and evaporates, it mixes with the colder air above and creates the fog,” he said.

The website exploringnorthshore.com explains the phenomenon also happens on Lake Superior and all of the Great Lakes.