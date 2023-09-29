***Watch related video on NYC flooding above.***

NEW YORK CITY (WJW) – A sea lion at the Central Park Zoo took advantage of Friday’s floods and went on a little adventure outside of her enclosure.

According to zoo officials, the curious sea lion was able to swim out of her pool, thanks to the flooding, and explored the area before returning to the other sea lions.

“The water levels have receded, and the animals are contained in their exhibit,” said a statement from Jim Breheny, director of the Bronx Zoo and executive vice president of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Zoos and Aquarium. “No staff or visitors were in danger and the sea lion remained inside the zoo, never breaching the zoo’s secondary perimeter.”

Breheny said they closed their four zoos Friday morning so staff could focus on their animals and facilities after the storm.

As reported by the Associated Press, a rainstorm caused flooding throughout the New York metropolitan area, shutting down portions of the subway and filling streets and highways with water.