Scuba Claus returns to Greater Cleveland Aquarium this December

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Santa is testing out the waters of the Greater Cleveland Aquarium‘s 230,000-gallon shark tank once again this year.

As part of the Scuba Claus Meet and Greet event, aquarium-goers can check out the man in red as he swims around spreading cheer. Kids can even tell him what they have on their Christmas lists.

Santa is set to be on hand the following days: Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19. On Thursdays and Fridays, times are 4:30 p.m. -7 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

Tickets are $18.95 for kids 2-12 and $24.95 for anyone older than that. These prices only apply to those who are not members of the aquarium.

Kids participating in the event will also receive a goodie bag. Find out more about the meet and greet events and other ticket prices right here.

Check out footage from last year’s event in the video above.

