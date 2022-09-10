**Editor’s note: Some of the content and photos in this story are for mature audiences.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some want to pick apples and carve pumpkins during spooky season. Others want their pants scared off.

For that second group out there, here’s a roundup of terrifying haunted house opportunities in Northeast Ohio. Be safe!

Getty Images photo

7 Floors of Hell

19191 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights

Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight, Sept. 16 through Oct. 29.

General admission is $32. Speed passes are $45. Group rates are available. Tickets are no longer sold online.

Five haunted houses in one location? Yes. (That’s down from the usual seven). This year, revelers can experience houses with the following themes: Night Fears Cemetery, Nightmares, Circus Rejects, Mental Ward and Blood Bath.

Bloodview Haunted House

1010 Towpath Trail, Broadview Heights

Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight starting Sept. 9. Sundays from 8 p.m. to midnight starting Sept. 25.

Admission was $20 in 2021.

For more than 40 years, the Broadview Heights Lions Club has operated this haunted house as a nonprofit, raising $5 million for charity. Not recommended for children under 14.

Carnival of Horrors

Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Avenue NW, Canton

Fridays 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sept. 30-Oct. 30.

General admission is $25 and speed passes are $30. Save $1 by buying early online. Group discounts are available.

If you have a fear of clowns, the Carnival of Horrors is probably not the place for you. This place is four haunted houses in one, with the Fun House, the Trail of Terror, the Insane Asylum and the Freakshow in 3-D Terrorvision. Organizers warn this one is extremely scary.

Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse

5665 Chippewa Road, Chippewa Lake

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. to midnight beginning Sept. 24-Nov. 5.

General admission is $30. VIP pass is an extra $10. The touch pass is $6 more. Limited tickets nightly so recommended to buy online.

It once was a real slaughterhouse folks. That’s what you have to know. This haunted house continues to tell the story of Karver Meats and the terrifying secrets of its missing employees. Organizers recommend for those over 12.

(FOX 8 photo)

Escape from Blood Prison

Mansfield Reformatory, 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield

Fridays and Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24 through Oct. 30. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Admission is $35. Ultra lightning passes are $75. Group rates are available. Cash only on site.

“Violent men were kept here and some never left,” the haunted house’s website promises. And yes, through much of fall, the historic Mansfield Reformatory is overrun by terrifying prisoners. All visitors must be at least 10. Be prepared to show proof of age for children.

Factory of Terror

4125 Mahoning Road NE, Canton

Open Fridays and Saturdays in September. Also open Sundays in October running Sept 23-Nov. 5.

General admission is $30-$35 on Fridays and Saturdays, and $25 on Sundays. Add $12 for fast pass. Immediate access is $65. Group rates available. Zombie Bar Crawl is $15.

Reportedly one of the largest indoor haunted houses in the world, the Factory of Terror offers spine-tingling terror around every corner. They also have multiple bars on site, for those who are into that kind of thing.

Forest of Screams

1662 Medina Road, Medina

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight from Sept. 23 through Nov. 5. (although November hours are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.). Also open Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in October.

Admission is $30. Speed passes are $45. Group rates available.

Are you brave enough for this 1-mile hayride deep into the woods in Medina County, then a quarter mile walk along a haunted trail? From there you’ll tread into a haunted mortuary. People are reminded to wear footwear for this mostly outdoor event.

Getty Images photo

Fortress of Fear Scream Park

12175 State Street NE, Alliance

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 23 to Oct. 29. Also open Sunday, Oct. 9 and 30.

Cost is $20 for general admission or $30 for a fear pass. Rides are extra. Group rates available. College ID nights on Friday.

This is a fun park by day and a scream park by night. Not sold? Then check out this description: “In the backwoods of Alliance, Ohio lies the ruins of a terrifying and unsettling fortress that has haunted excavators for centuries. As excavation efforts continue, the unearthing of this paranormal empire grows, leaving onlookers questioning the true evil that exists on the property deep within the dark and narrow corridors into the unknown.”

(Photo courtesy: Cedar Point)

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky

Select nights Sept. 15 through Oct. 30.

Tickets starting at $49.99.

For the 25th year, Cedar Point is getting spooky after dark. The rides are all there, and so are the screams, but during this event, the fright may be coming from a different source. Also note, those 13 and older aren’t allowed to wear costumes or masks in the park.

Haunted Hydro Experience

1333 Tiffin Street, Fremont

Open Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets started at $25 in 2021 and are timed. Buy in advance online when they become available.

Now celebrating 33 years of scares, this year’s iteration is called “Evil-ution.” There’s no theme as you walk through an old train station and a haunted cemetery, only scares. There are also escape experiences for $5.

(Photo courtesy: Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory)

Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory

1300 Triplett Boulevard, Akron

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight starting Sept. 23. Also open Oct. 17, 24 and 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Last day is Nov. 5.

Tickets are $30-$35 for Fridays and Saturdays, and $25 for Sundays and Halloween. Add fast pass for $12 more.

The three-story Haunted Schoolhouse has been scaring souls in Summit County for more than four decades, and this year you can expect updated scenes. At the Haunted Laboratory, escape before a vile virus makes its way into your veins. Get there early for domestic beers from 6:30 to 7 p.m. No admission is required for the Parent Zone.

Hudson Haunted House

Oak Grove Park, Hudson

Open Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 23-Oct. 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday matinee and Monster magic events run Oct. 9, 16, 23 from 1p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Regular adult admission is $15, kid admission is $8. Fast Passes cost more.

Billed as the monster of all haunted houses, this spot has been scaring innocent attendees for more than 50 years. Put on by the Hudson Jaycees as a fundraiser, the event has options for all scare levels.

(Photo courtesy: Hudson Haunted House)

Lake Eerie Fearfest

3319 Milan Road, Sandusky

Open Fridays and Saturdays in October from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $25.

For months the Ghostly Manor Thrill Center has been working to bring you the scares this October. Reportedly one of Ohio’s top haunted houses, Lake Eerie Fearfest has even been featured on the Travel Channel.

Nightmare at Pioneer

10661 Kile Rd., Chardon

Open Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 30-Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets at $30 for haunted house. Extra costs for pay-per-play.

Pioneer Waterland’s alter ego comes out in the fall with six outdoor scare zones. There are no age restriction, but not recommended for children under 12. The mini golf and zombie archery range do cost extra.