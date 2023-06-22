(WJW) – A scratch-off ticket winning streak continues in Northeast Ohio with three more winners announced by the Ohio Lottery.

FOX 8 reported on Wednesday that five out of six recent winners call Northeast Ohio home and purchased their tickets locally.

Now, three more local lucky winners have come forward.

According to lottery officials, the recent winners come from Cleveland, Canton, and Mansfield.

Diana Ruehl, of Cleveland, won top $500,000 prize on a ‘$500,000 Ultimate Cash’ scratch-off ticket, said lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold at Giant Eagle, located at 6300 Biddulph Road in Brooklyn.

In Canton, Robert Bosler won $150,000 on a ‘Lucky 500s’ ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Mahoning Mini Mart, located at 3235 Mahoning Road NE in Canton.

And in Mansfield, Terry Johnson also won a $150,000 prize. This winning scratch-off was a ‘$2,500,000 Make My Year’ ticket sold at a Meijer store, located at 1355 Lexington Springmill Road in Mansfield.

The largest recent local prize was claimed by a Trust Fund. The ‘$250,000 a year for Life’ prize was sold at EZ Go Foodmart, located at 5068 North Ridge Road in Perry, according to lottery officials. The Petey Monopoly Trust chose the cash option prize of $2,500,000. After mandatory taxes, the trust will receive $1.8 million.

You can read about more recent lottery winners from Northeast Ohio, here.

Will the scratch-off ticket winning streak continue? Stay tuned!