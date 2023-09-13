*Above video is a recent story about avoiding lottery scams online*

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — A Brunswick woman is $500,000 richer, according to Ohio Lottery officials.

The Ohio Lottery posted that Jodi Smallwood won half of a million dollars on the scratch-off ticket, Cashword.

After state and federal taxes of 28%, Jodi will receive $360,000, according to lottery officials, who said she bought the ticket at a Cenco gas station in Brunswick.

Smallwood said she would have never visited that location if she hadn’t met her boyfriend who lives nearby, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Smallwood bought her boyfriend a new car, lottery officials said. She also plans to share her prize with family, wanting to create accounts for her grandkids and take a vacation for Christmas.