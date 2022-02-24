Scott Peterson’s new trial rests on ‘Strawberry Shortcake’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson’s chance for a new trial in the murder of his pregnant wife 20 years ago hinges on whether a California juror who helped convict him was biased.

During the trial, the juror, Richelle Nice, was nicknamed “Strawberry Shortcake” for her bright red hair. She’s expected to testify Friday under a grant of immunity.

FILE – Juror Richelle Nice, center, hugs attorney Gloria Allred after speaking at a news conference after the formal sentencing of Scott Peterson in Redwood City, Calif., on March 16, 2005. Nice, a former juror who helped convict Scott Peterson and send him to death row, is expected to testify under a grant of immunity as she kicks off a weeklong hearing starting Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, centered on whether she lied about her history with domestic violence. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Nice will be the first witness in a weeklong hearing centered on whether she lied about her history with domestic violence and that because of that past she couldn’t be an objective juror.

Peterson’s wife, Laci, was killed when she was eight months pregnant with their son. Investigators said Peterson dumped her body into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.