Score free Krispy Kreme donuts today in honor of holiday weekend

(WJW) — Some like it hot. Especially those who adore warm, freshly-made Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
And in celebration of the long, glorious holiday weekend, the business is offering a hot deal today. Anyone purchasing a dozen doughnuts (of any variety) on Sept. 5 is going to also receive a dozen original glazed for free if using this bar code found right here.
This sweet deal only applies to those purchasing doughnuts for take-out or in the drive-thru.
Krispy Kreme has locations in Middleburg Heights and Akron.
