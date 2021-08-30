Scooters-for-rent coming soon to Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Residents in some Cuyahoga County communities will soon be able to get around in style, and even faster, when scooters- and bikes-for-rent hit the pavement.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Sustainability, through its bicycle and scooter share program, has entered into an agreement with the cities of Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, Euclid and South Euclid to introduce scooters into these municipalities.

This will allow users to rent scooters and electric bikes within the county for point-to-point trips. Dockless devices are bikes and scooters that lock to themselves and can be left and picked up from anywhere.

Rolling in by Labor Day weekend, 10 scooters will be available in those four communities and more cities are expected to enter into agreements for the bike and scooter share program in the coming months.

“Cuyahoga County has a robust transportation system, and this is just another way to make it easier for residents to get around, even outside of Cleveland,” said County Executive Armond Budish. “There is a real health and environmental benefit for the entire community, and bikes and scooters are a great way to travel around the county.”