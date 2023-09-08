ALASKA (WJW) – Scientists have discovered a golden, orb-like organism off the coast of Alaska.

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Ocean Exploration were operating a remote deep-sea diving vessel as part of the 2023 Seascape Alaska Expedition on August 30 when they found the golden creature.

The expedition explores and maps deep-sea ecosystems in the Gulf of Alaska.

Footage from the NOAA shows the scientists encountering the organism. One crew member is heard saying, “It’s like the beginning of a horror movie,” before the remote vessel touches the organism.

This newly discovered organism is “biological in nature,” according to the NOAA Ocean Exploration.

Scientists have yet to confirm what, exactly, the organism is.