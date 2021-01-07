Schumer calls on Cabinet to remove Trump from office, says he shouldn’t be president ‘one day’ longer

WASHINGTON (WJW/AP) — Top Senate Democrat Schumer has called on the Cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office, saying he shouldn’t be president ‘one day’ longer.

In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday, Schumer said:

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by President Trump. This president must not hold office one day longer. The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump.”

If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 7, 2021

A violent pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol Wednesday following a rally where Trump spoke and as lawmakers were meeting to confirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

A woman was shot and killed by police, and three others died in apparent medical emergencies.

More than 50 Capitol and Washington police officers were injured and several Capitol Police officers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

