Schools in Northeast Ohio close due to heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Several schools are keeping their doors closed Tuesday due to the heat.

The forecast shows some areas could hit 90 for the first time this season.

That coupled with high humidity, mask requirements, and air conditioning challenges is keeping kids at home.

“…Our indoor air quality and wearing of masks will make the learning environment unhealthy,” Independence Local Schools wrote in a post making the announcement on Facebook.

Here’s which schools are closing their doors Tuesday:

Granger Elementary (Medina)

Highland Middle (Medina)

Hinckley Elementary (Medina)

Independence Middle (Cuyahoga)

Independence Primary (Cuyahoga)

Sharon Elementary (Medina)

The heat this week will be short-lived.

Temps will be sliding down over the next several days and will drop at least 10 degrees by Wednesday.

There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio, creating challenges for people with breathing challenges.

The alert is for ground level ozone.