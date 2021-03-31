Schools develop summer programs for students falling behind during remote learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – More kids will be in school this summer as districts develop plans to help make up for lost learning due to the pandemic.

Thursday marks the deadline set by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for school districts to submit plans for extended learning programs to help students who have fallen behind amid remote learning.

DeWine requested that all schools submit an extended learning plan that includes how the school will identify students in need, costs and approaches to help, including summer programs, tutoring or an extended school year.

Several Northeast Ohio school districts have submitted plans, which are available on the Ohio Department of Education website.

The Warrensville Heights City School District is extending its academic year by 17 days, through the end of June.

Superintendent Donald J. Jolly II said testing revealed many students are four months behind academically due to remote learning during the pandemic. Currently, about half of its students remain remote.

“This is a very urgent matter in our district,” Jolly said. “We do understand there was learning loss, there was significant loss for some students. And we want to make sure our children are able to compete.”

Starting next week, the district will scrap its traditional schedule and place kindergarten through eighth grade students in groups for skill-based intervention programs.

Jolly said the district is also planning to add ten instructional days to next school year.

“That lost time has had a tremendous effect on our scholars, and we want to catch them up,” he said.

The Parma City School District plan states that it will offer a ‘2021 Summer Academy of Learning and Enrichment’ summer school program for free to all students, with a focus on students who had extended absences or fall below academic benchmarks.

The Elyria City School District will hold two weeks of summer school for high school students who have failed a class. It is also planning expanded tutoring before and after school next school year.

It will also hold a ‘Jump into 21-22’ program to help prepare students socially for a return to a classroom setting.

Superintendent Ann Schloss said some programming will be funded by the federal COVID relief packages.

“We’re providing opportunities to meet the needs of students wherever they might fall below where they need to be,” Schloss said.

Several districts’ plans included expanded programming through next school year.