Schools, community members across Ohio shining lights for 20 minutes tonight to honor Class of 2020

OHIO (WJW) — Seniors in much of the United States, including here in Ohio, will miss out on their high school graduations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several schools around the state plan to shine their stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. Monday for 20 minutes as a way to honor those students.

They’re asking that residents turn their porch lights on at the same time.

Those involved include Bellevue High School, Wellington High School, Danbury Local Schools, Huron schools, Bucyrus schools and Sandusky City Schools. Many others are also participating.

“Let’s show our seniors that we support and are thinking of them during this unprecedented time by shedding some ‘light’ and giving them hope and encouragement that better days are to come,” says a post on the Wellington High School Facebook page.