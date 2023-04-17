*Attached video: No charges against Akron officers in Jayland Walker shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Several Akron-area schools are closed after the verdict was made in the case of Jayland Walker.

The eight officers involved in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker last summer will not face charges, a special grand jury decided Monday.

University of Akron

According to the University of Akron, classes in its downtown Akron Polsky building will be held remotely until further notice.

The University of Akron also moved all Monday evening classes on its main campus to remote instruction. On-campus evening events are canceled Monday.

Akron Public Schools

Akron Public Schools announced that the district will be closed on Tuesday. This includes all after-school activities.

Akron Public Schools originally declared a calamity day on Monday for students in its early college program at the University of Akron Polsky building, near the police department.

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School students will continue remote instruction through Thursday, because of the grand jury decision. All activities and athletics for the week have been canceled.

The school had a rapid dismissal at the school Monday at 3 p.m.