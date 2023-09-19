[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 I-Team coverage on ammunition found in a second-grade classroom in Cleveland.]

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A Normandy High School student who circulated a document to staff and students advocating for students to arm themselves for protection was found carrying a knife in school on Tuesday morning, according to a school official.

The note called for students to be able to bring weapons to school for self-defense.

“This document was not threatening in nature but rather what he viewed to be an attempt at trying to keep students safe,” reads a Tuesday statement from Principal Rachel Urban.

After seeing the letter, administrators and the school’s resource officer took the student out of class and searched him, finding the knife.

“Importantly, we do not believe that the student ever used the knife in any way,” Urban wrote. “We confiscated the knife without incident and are following appropriate disciplinary procedures.”