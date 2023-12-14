FRESNO, Calif. (WJW) – A California man pleaded guilty this week to charges related to making, selling and mailing explosives.

Angelo Jackson Mendiver, 27, was a security supervisor at Arvin High School in Bakersfield.

According to court documents, Mendiver used an Instagram account to sell explosives. The FBI said he also partnered up with a teen student to manage transactions and send explosives in the mail.

Agents found 500 pounds of explosives at Mendiver’s home on a federal search warrant. They found another 500 pounds of explosives at the teen’s home, according to a news release.

In one Instagram message to the juvenile, Mendiver sent a photo of an explosive device, the news release states, followed by two videos he took of homemade explosive devices that he had made and the statement that said, “homemade kills all consumer.”

The FBI is investigating. Mendiver faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison. He’s scheduled for sentencing April 1.