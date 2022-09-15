COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Education has released its 2022 Ohio School Report Cards, providing a snapshot of how schools across the state are performing in certain categories.

“The more we understand the needs of students through the Ohio School Report Card results and other data, the better we can personalize education, focus instruction and tailor enrichment programs to accelerate and enhance learning,” Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens is quoted in a news release.

“Ohio’s education community, together with families, is working to improve achievement for students. Our charge is clear, and the work ahead remains more urgent than ever as we continue an emphasis on literacy and mathematics acceleration while providing supports and interventions to help students overcome obstacles to learning.”

Districts did not receive overall ratings this year. The state education accountability system and report cards were revised in state law in July 2021. Each district received star ratings from one to five in several categories. Districts that met state standards in each category got a three-star rating. Those with four- or five-star ratings exceeded those expectations.

The categories include:

Achievement , or how well students did on state tests

, which shows how students have improved from past performances

, which shows how schools are closing educational gaps for certain subgroups of students

, which looks at the districts' four- and five-year graduation rates

, which looks at the districts’ four- and five-year graduation rates Early literacy, which measures the reading skills of the districts’ K-3 students

Another category, College, Career, Workforce and Military Readiness, was not rated in the report cards released Thursday.

Learn more about state report cards here.

Dozens of local districts also received top ratings in several categories. You can search for your school district in the table below, provided by WCMH-TV:

FOX 8 News looked at districts in northeast Ohio that received the lowest one-star ranking in each category. A one-star rating means the district “needs significant support” to meet state standards or there’s evidence it fell short of those standards to a large degree.

Achievement

This component represents whether student performance on state tests met established thresholds and how well students performed on tests overall.

One-star ratings

East Cleveland City School District, Cuyahoga

Garfield Heights City Schools, Cuyahoga

Lorain City, Lorain

Progress

This component looks closely at the growth all students are making based on their past performances.

One-star ratings

Chardon Local, Geauga

East Cleveland City School District, Cuyahoga

Norwalk City, Huron

Gap closing

This component measures the reduction in educational gaps for student subgroups.

One-star ratings

Garfield Heights City Schools, Cuyahoga

Graduation

This component looks at the four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate and the five-year adjusted cohort graduation rate.

One-star ratings

Bedford City, Cuyahoga

Cleveland Municipal, Cuyahoga

East Cleveland City School District, Cuyahoga

Euclid City, Cuyahoga

Lorain City, Lorain

Painesville City Local, Lake

Early literacy

This component measures reading improvement and proficiency for students in kindergarten through third grade.

One-star ratings

Cleveland Municipal, Cuyahoga

East Cleveland City School District, Cuyahoga

Elyria City Schools, Lorain

Euclid City, Cuyahoga

Garfield Heights City Schools, Cuyahoga

Lorain City, Lorain

Maple Heights City, Cuyahoga

Richmond Heights Local, Cuyahoga

Sandusky City, Erie

You can also search for individual public schools using the table below, provided by WCMH-TV:

You can also search for individual community schools using the table below, provided by WCMH-TV: