UNION, N.Y. (WETM) — The Broome County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the Johnson City Middle School principal that was arrested on luring and attempted rape charges brought a McDonald’s Grimace Shake to meet with an underage girl.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson City School District held a joint press conference on Monday morning to address the July 7 arrest of Johnson City Middle School Principal Daniel Erickson. According to the sheriff’s office, Erickson, 55, was communicating with a 16-year-old female Johnson City High School student over Snapchat for one week before his arrest. Erickson initially pretended to be a younger adult before revealing his identity.

Police say Erickson made statements and overt actions that indicated he planned to engage in sexual conduct with the minor. Erickson also made several attempts to meet with the minor in the week leading up to his arrest, including going to her home. The minor did not meet with Erickson when he showed up at her home.

The Johnson City School District alerted the Broome County Sheriff’s Office to the situation on July 5. Erickson agreed to meet with the minor on July 7 in a remote location in Broome County with the intent to engage in sexual relations. Erickson brought a McDonald’s Grimace Shake, chicken nuggets, and a box of condoms to meet with the minor. Police were waiting for Erickson at the remote location and arrested him without incident.

Erickson was charged with luring a child (a class E felony) and third-degree attempted rape (a class A misdemeanor). Erickson was taken to Central Arraignment at the Broome County Correctional Facility before being taken to the correctional facility. He is currently being held without bail.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office stated that the minor involved was in no danger during the two days between when police became aware of the situation and when Erickson was arrested. Police were aware of the minor’s location and Erickson’s location at all times during this period.

According to the Johnson City School District’s superintendent, Eric Race, Erickson was immediately placed on administrative leave, and the school district is fully cooperating with the police. As of July 10, Erickson has been removed from the school district’s website.

For more information about this investigation and arrest, you can read the Broome County Sheriff’s Office’s statement or watch the full press conference on Facebook.