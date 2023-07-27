(WJW) – Kids can be rough on clothes. That’s why Old Navy is offering a 1-year “kid-proof” guarantee on back-to-school uniform styles.

Credit: Old Navy

That’s right. Your child has 365 days to run, jump and play in their school uniform, and if the outfit doesn’t hold up to the wear and tear of the school year, Old Navy will provide a full refund, according to a press release.

“Designed to endure the rigors of everyday use, Old Navy’s uniform styles are constructed for durability with secure stitching, reinforced knees and Built-in-Flex technology to stretch with movement,” read a press release. “Additionally, Old Navy performs comprehensive testing on uniform products to ensure they meet the highest quality standards from fabric strength to fade resistance, maintaining performance even after multiplewashes and daily wear.”

Guarantee Details (description provided by Old Navy)

If a customer is unsatisfied with the quality of a uniform product, Old Navy will provide a full refund within 1 year of purchase.

The 1-year guarantee is applicable to uniform products purchased now through September 30, 2023. These items may be returned for a full refund with the original receipt for 365 days from the date of purchase.

Uniform styles purchased both in stores and on Oldnavy.com are eligible for the guarantee. Returns must be made to a store.

Online, uniform styles included in the guarantee will be marked with a badge in the online assortment. In stores, uniforms will be displayed in designated sections.