School officials speak out after Lorain student, mother deported to Honduras

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) -- The Lorain City Schools community is still in shock after a student and her mother were deported last week.

“This is very unique, something we’ve never experienced,” said Lorain School Board president, Mark Ballard.

According to Ballard, the deportation happened as a result of an incident on February 24.

“Bay Village Police had found the mom after a moving violation in an automobile. When they found her, they found out there were orders through Border Control for her to go back to her home country and be deported,” said Ballard.

Ballard says border patrol agents came and took the mother into custody.

When they found out she had a 10-year-old daughter in school, they gave her the option to take her daughter with her.

When she agreed, they escorted the mother to campus.

“They were not in uniform. The mom came in and withdrew the kid out of class. They never went into any of our classes or disrupted any classes,” said Ballard.

Ballard says the two were deported to Honduras that same evening.

Meantime, he sent out a release to parents, staff, and the community outlining the district’s protocols on deportation issues stating, “Board policy is no federal agents will be allowed to enter school buildings for any purpose unless an administrator from the central office and head of safety for the district are present.

And while both agents produced proper identification, the release goes on to say, “And, except in an emergency, federal officials will be asked to remain outside school buildings and at no time will uniformed agents be allowed to search any school facility.”

“Our policy is we are not going to have Border Patrol or ICE come into our buildings. We are not going to fight the FEDS but once we have a student with us, that student is in our custody. But if a mom withdraws a child from class, there is nothing we can do about that,” said Ballard.

The district adds that anyone with questions can contact the school district safety coordinator.