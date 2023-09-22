LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A chaperone for a Lorain City Schools field trip on Friday, Sept. 22, was found to be carrying concealed weapons, according to a statement from the school district.

The volunteer chaperone was an off-duty substitute safety officer. The chaperone was carrying a loaded gun with an extra magazine, a large knife and pepper spray, according to the release.

The chaperone did not brandish the weapons or make threats toward students, who were “under the constant supervision of district employees,” the statement reads.

“Lorain City Schools took immediate action in accordance with district policies and past practices and continues to work with the Lorain Police Department,” it reads.