School districts tentatively plan proms, graduations amid COVID-19

MINERVA, Ohio (WJW)– Administrators of school districts across Ohio are planning for senior proms and commencement ceremonies not yet knowing what the state may allow.

But they are certain they want to do something for their students and their families that seems more like normal.

“It’s definitely been a challenge and right now, we just want to give some of our students safely some of the normal things that we do normally, you know. They have already missed so many experiences, dances, pep rallies. So we think we can do something that’s safe and hopefully give them a little of that experience,” said Gary Chaddock, superintendent of Minerva Local School District.

The district has rented the vast MAPS Air Museum near the Akron-Canton Airport for an April 14 prom. But the details of what that will ultimately be are still being planned. At the very least, administrators want the students to be able to dress up and have a formal dinner, even if there is no dance.

“We are going to have our promenade set up in our gymnasium so the kids can walk through and do that virtually so the parents can see them. The kids will get the chance to see themselves physically distanced, but then get the opportunity for the parents to see all of the kids dressed up then go up there for the dinner. And we are currently in the process of trying to get some type of entertainment,” said Brett Yeagley, Minerva High School principal.

Administrators across the area said, by now, the students are very familiar with and very comfortable with the safety protocols that would be expected of them.

“So the kids that we are going to bring together for this event are the exact same kids that sit in those school buildings together every day. They are at practices every day. We are not allowing this year guest passes where people from outside the building because of that. Because at the end of the day safety is number one,” said Yeagley, explaining that the school would not grant permission for students from outside of their district to attend.

In the Parma City School District, superintendent Charles Smialek said he is already planning to hold an outdoor commencement following the same safety protocols that allowed schools to have fall sports events, including football. But prom is something that is still in the planning stages and although there is optimism that the state’s mandates could change by April or May, there are no guarantees.

“We are restricted by what party centers are able to do and so what our senior class advisors wanted to do was to actually talk to our seniors to see what they might be interested in doing,” Smialek said. “In other words, we are going to ask our seniors, do you want to have some type of banquet dinner but maybe not have dancing?”

“We feel bad still for our seniors from last year and we tried the best we could to have celebrations. We had parades; we turned our stadium lights on, but ultimately commencement and prom are standbys and really important life events for our students. And certainly last year’s class missed out on them so this year we want to create as many memories in as normal a way as we possibly can,” he said.

Canton Local Schools superintendent Steve Milano shared the same challenges and concerns.

“A lot of that depends on where we are come April and May here not knowing. I think things are going down here with COVID and things are getting much better, and so we are planning and some of those things we are planning we are looking at prom, looking at awards, looking at graduation,” Milano.

For seniors at Canton South, Milano said the district has a tentative plan, subject to change, that would bring students together at a Canton-area restaurant that Milano describes as a very nice, very large facility where they can also at least have a prom dinner, minus the dancing or live entertainment.

“Giving the kids the chance to dress up, to get pictures and obviously the venue would look different, keeping the safety in mind, social distancing, masking and all that there where we are most likely going to be come April, May,” Milano said.

Minerva school employees are scheduled to get the first round of their COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday.