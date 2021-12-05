School district releases their timeline leading up to Michigan shooting

Related Video: Oakland County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Willis speaks in court

OXFORD, Mich. (WJW) — The Oxford Community School District has released their version of the events leading up to the shooting that killed four students on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to district families, Superintendent Tim Throne says they’ve asked for a third-party investigation be conducted so no stone is left unturned, including any interactions 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley had with staff and students.

Per the families’ requests, the district also provided a timeline of events that led to the suspect allegedly opening fire in the hallways of the school that day.

Nov. 29 – The day before the shooting

The suspect was discovered by a teacher to be viewing images of bullets on his cell phone during class. The suspect said he and his mother recently went to the shooting range and that shooting sports are a family hobby. The school contacted the parents and they confirmed it.

Nov. 30 – The morning before the shooting

A teacher observed concerning drawings and written statements then reported it to school counselors. The student was brought to the counselor’s office where he claimed the drawing was part of a video game he was designing, according to the district.

The student’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were called in to the school but before their arrival, Ethan Crumbley remained in the office for an hour and a half while counselors observed, analyzed and spoke with him. He requested his science assignment to work on while waiting in the office. The school says it is unknown at this time whether or not the gun was in his backpack.

When both parents arrived, counselors asked specific, probing questions and his answers, the school says, led counselors to again conclude he did not intend on committing either self-harm or harm to others. The student’s parents never advised the school district that he had direct access to a firearm or that they had recently purchased a firearm for him, according to the district.

The parents were advised to seek counseling for him within 48 hours or the school says they would contact Child Protective Services. The district says his parents refused to take him home for the day and left the building without their son.

He was sent back to class.

Nov. 30 – The shooting

The first shots were fired in the hallway between classes when hundreds of students were transitioning from one classroom to the other. The suspect was able to walk a short distance to enter the main hallway, but students and staff had already entered classrooms, locked the doors, then made barricades and locked down or fled according to their training, according to the district.

The school says the suspect was not able to gain access to a single classroom.

The four students who were killed were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

The district says it plans to make regular updates to the impacted families and surrounding community, and that trained mental health professionals experienced in coping with school tragedies are available for anyone who needs support.

