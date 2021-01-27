School district charging students who arrive at school with no mask

**For more on coronavirus response in Ohio, watch the video below.

OKLAHOMA (WJW) — A school district in Oklahoma is now charging middle and high school students $1 if they come to school without a mask.

Rector Johnson Middle School and Broken Bow High School posted the policy on Facebook Monday.

There are many areas in the schools where masks are required, something that was approved by the school board.

The post said the schools have been “very accommodating and patient” with students who “continue to arrive to school without a mask.” The school has issued reusable masks and lanyards “countless times” to students, but its resources have been depleted.

The schools said starting Tuesday, they would sell masks for $1 to students who arrive without them. If a student doesn’t have $1 to buy a mask, they will be asked to call a parent or guardian to bring them a mask or money to buy one.

The post goes on to ask: “We respectfully ask you to please remind your children each morning to bring their masks. Thanks for your help.”

