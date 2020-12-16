School district announces first snow day of the year in ‘amazing’ letter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. — Sometimes you just need to be a kid. A school district in West Virginia proved how true that is when the superintendent sent out a letter to parents and students, announcing the district’s first snow day of the year.

Here is the entire letter the superintendent of Jefferson County Schools sent to the community:

“For generations, families have greeted the first snow day of the year with joy. It is a time of renewed wonder at all the beautiful things that each season holds. A reminder of how fleeting a childhood can be. An opportunity to make some memories with your family that you hold on to for life. For all of these reasons and many more, Jefferson County Schools will be completely closed for tomorrow, Dec. 16, in honor of the 1st snow day of the year. Closed for students… closed for virtual… closed for staff. It has been a year of seemingly endless loss and the stress of trying to make up for that loss. For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won’t lose this year. So please, enjoy a day of sledding and hot chocolate and cozy fires. Take pictures of your kids in snow hats they will outgrow by next year and read books that you have wanted to lose yourself in, but haven’t had the time. We will return to the serious and urgent business of growing up on Thursday, but for tomorrow…go build a snowman.”

The letter quickly went viral with hundreds of comments from thankful parents. One person wrote, “Eloquently stated. I’m sobbing.” Another wrote, “Best thing I’ve seen in 2020!” Another person said, “Amazing! and I homeschool lol.”

