BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WJW) — Parents at a school in New Jersey are outraged at allegations leveled at a custodian there.

Giovanni Impellizzari, 25, faces charges of aggravated assault, tampering with food products, endangering the welfare of a child and possession and distribution of pornography in the matter, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to a release from the prosecutor’s office, school officials received multiple tips in reference to posts listed on a social media platform. Authorities found several screenshots and video postings of him in a school setting performing sexual acts with inanimate objects.

He is also accused of tampering with or contaminating food products and utensils in the cafeteria with bleach and personal bodily fluids, including saliva, urine and feces. The food items were then allegedly offered for consumption to school students and staff.

The release states that authorities found items matching or resembling those depicted in the videos.

The school district sanitized utensils and surfaces and any food products in question were discarded.

Impellizzeri also allegedly was found in possession of child porn. Authorities say he did not make the porn personally but only possessed it and distributed it to others.