School closings and delays

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There are some school closings affecting kids, parents, and faculty in Northeast Ohio Tuesday.

Here’s what’s on the list for Tuesday, January 26, 2021:

  • Apex Academy (Closed)
  • Broadway Academy (Closed)
  • Chapelside Academy (Closed)
  • Christie Lane School (Delayed 2 hours)
  • Clear Fork Valley Local Schools (Delayed 1 hour)
  • Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences (Closed)
  • Cleveland Preparatory Academy (Closed)
  • Crestview Local Schools (Delayed 2 hours)
  • East Academy (Closed)
  • Hillsdale Local Schools (Delayed 2 hours)
  • Lincoln Park Academy, Lower and Upper (Closed)
  • Loudonville-Perrysville Ex. Schools (Closed)
  • Mapleton Local Schools (Delayed 2 hours)
  • New London Local Schools (Delayed 2 hours)
  • Norwalk City Schools (Delayed 2 hours)
  • Parma Academy Pandas, K-3 (Closed)
  • Pinnacle Academy (Closed)
  • STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights (Closed)
  • West Park Academy (Closed)
  • Western Reserve Local Huron (Delayed 2 hours)
  • Willard City Schools (Delayed 2 hours)

