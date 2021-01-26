School closings and delays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There are some school closings affecting kids, parents, and faculty in Northeast Ohio Tuesday.
Here’s what’s on the list for Tuesday, January 26, 2021:
- Apex Academy (Closed)
- Broadway Academy (Closed)
- Chapelside Academy (Closed)
- Christie Lane School (Delayed 2 hours)
- Clear Fork Valley Local Schools (Delayed 1 hour)
- Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences (Closed)
- Cleveland Preparatory Academy (Closed)
- Crestview Local Schools (Delayed 2 hours)
- East Academy (Closed)
- Hillsdale Local Schools (Delayed 2 hours)
- Lincoln Park Academy, Lower and Upper (Closed)
- Loudonville-Perrysville Ex. Schools (Closed)
- Mapleton Local Schools (Delayed 2 hours)
- New London Local Schools (Delayed 2 hours)
- Norwalk City Schools (Delayed 2 hours)
- Parma Academy Pandas, K-3 (Closed)
- Pinnacle Academy (Closed)
- STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights (Closed)
- West Park Academy (Closed)
- Western Reserve Local Huron (Delayed 2 hours)
- Willard City Schools (Delayed 2 hours)
Count on FOX 8 to keep you updated if more come in throughout the morning.