CLEVELAND (WJW — The Cleveland Catholic Diocese announced it has postponed Saturday night’s homecoming dance at Cleveland Central Catholic High School and moved the homecoming football game to another location after police said a 15-year-old boy was critcally injured in a shooting near the school.

The teen was injured in the Friday afternoon shooting, according to Cleveland EMS Interim Deputy Commissioner Chris Chapin told FOX 8 News.

The shooting happened after school was dismissed on Friday.

“All on-campus activities have been canceled for today (Saturday), said Cleveland Catholic Diocese spokesperson Nancy Fishburn. “The school has moved the homecoming football game off campus with no spectators. The homecoming dance will be rescheduled for a later date. On Monday, only faculty and staff will report to school, students will not have classes or any instruction on October 16.”

Officials told FOX 8 News the shooting stemmed from an altercation.

“This was an isolated incident and everyone else is safe,” read a statement from the diocese Friday. “Please keep this young person and all of our students and families in your prayers.”

Police officers at the scene investigated a backpack found on the grass on school grounds. Police told FOX 8 News they are still searching for suspects.