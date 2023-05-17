COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Eight Gahanna middle school students were taken to the hospital after a crash on a highway in east Columbus involving two school buses Wednesday morning.
A letter sent to members of Gahanna-Jefferson public schools states that two school buses were involved in a crash on Interstate 670 west at Leonard Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. The buses were taking students of Middle School West to the Dayton Air Force Museum for a field trip.
The school district confirmed eight students were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for precautionary measures. A police dispatcher said at least five of the students taken to the hospital are in stable condition.
After students were transferred to different school buses, they were taken back to Middle School West. The leftmost lane on I-670 West was closed down by law enforcement to clear the scene.
No further information is known at this time.