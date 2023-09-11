MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A Marlington Local Schools bus overturned on Monday afternoon, sending its driver and five students to area hospitals.

The crash happened near Columbus Road and Beeson Street in the township, according to township Police Chief Ron Devies.

The middle- and high-school-age children were on their way home from school. The bus driver reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, causing the bus to turn onto its side.

The occupants suffered only minor injuries, state troopers reported. Parents were also allowed to take their children to the hospital, said Devies.

There were 20 people onboard at the time of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The state patrol is handling the investigation. The patrol expects to release more information on Monday evening.

Marlington Local Schools is a school district based in Alliance, in eastern Stark County.

