CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland Metropolitan School District school bus fell into a construction hole Monday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at W. 29th St. and Franklin Ave.

The bus tipped over into the hole that was covered by a steel plate.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

FOX 8 photo

According to crews at the scene, students and the bus driver appeared to be fine.

There was no indication of any injuries at the scene.