[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) — The driver of a Marlington Local Schools bus that overturned on Monday afternoon, sending that driver and five students to the hospital, is now on administrative leave pending an investigation.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Columbus Road Northeast and Reeder Avenue Northeast in Marlboro Township, Stark County, according to an update from district officials released Tuesday.

Photo courtesy Jordan Miller News

(Courtesy of Jordan Miller News)

(Courtesy of Jordan Miller News)

The middle- and high-school-age children were on their way home from school, local authorities said. The bus driver reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, causing the bus to hit multiple traffic signs and turn over in a ditch.

There were 20 people onboard at the time of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The occupants suffered only minor injuries, troopers said.

District officials confirmed Monday night that everyone involved was released from the hospital.

The driver and five students were transported to local hospitals. Another 13 students were released to their parents, and one student was taken home on a different bus, Superintendent Dan Swisher said in a statement Tuesday.

See aerial footage captured by SkyFOX in the player below:

“I would like to thank all emergency responders, parents, administrators, volunteers, students and other school staff for their quick action and for putting the safety of our students and staff first,” Swisher said. “Student safety is always our top priority. … We are thankful that everyone was able to return home yesterday evening.”

The district is now working through its crash protocols and plans to improve its response plans, he said.

The driver was cited for failure to control a motor vehicle.