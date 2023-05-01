If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call 988 for help.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WJW) – A New Jersey private school has admitted to falling “tragically short” of ensuring the safety and well-being of a student who died by suicide.

Jack Reid, 17, died in a dorm on The Lawrenceville School campus on April 30, 2022, after he endured “bullying and other forms of cruel behavior” at the boarding and day school, according to a report by FOX News.

In a statement issued on Monday, The Lawrenceville School acknowledged that it should have taken steps when Reid’s bullying was brought to its attention.

Reid’s parents, Elizabeth and William Reid, described their son in a statement to Fox News as “a happy and well-adjusted teenager with a strong support system that included his friends and devoted family.”

The family said Jack was unable to shut down hurtful rumors that began in the spring of 2021.

On April 30, the day Reid died by suicide, a student who was disciplined for bullying Reid was expelled for violating school rules in an unrelated incident. Lawrenceville “allowed him to return to Dickinson House largely unsupervised where students gathered, including some who said harsh words about Jack,” the school said in a statement.

“School administrators did not notify or check on Jack. That night, Jack took his life, telling a friend that he could not go through this again,” the statement continued. “The School acknowledges that bullying and unkind behavior, and actions taken or not taken by the School, likely contributed to Jack’s death.”

The family established the Jack Reid Foundation to help other students suffering from bullying.