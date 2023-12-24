HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Crews continue to clean up after a train derailed Sunday morning, Willard Fire Department confirmed to FOX 8 News.

Four empty cars reportedly went off the track at a switching station around 11:30 a.m., the department said, rocking into two 1,000-gallon propane tanks. One car was found on top of one of the tanks, which lead to leaking.

The fire department said they were able to shut off the leak and the car was removed from the tank.

Photo courtesy FOX 8 viewer who wished to not be named

Huron County Emergency Management Agency and sheriff’s department also assisted at the scene, which the fire department says is now contained.

No injuries have been reported.