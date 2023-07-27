LOS ANGELES (WJW) – Acclaimed gospel singer and two-time Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized for blood clots.

The 30-year-old artist was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Sunday, where she received treatment for the medical emergency, according to TMZ.

Thursday, Kelly broke her silence on Instagram.

“Hi friends … as you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” she wrote. “it’s been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you.”

Kelly continued, “I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover.”

“I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me,” she said.

Kelly’s husband, André Murillo, took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and kindness they had shown during this challenging time.

The week, Murillo shared a video on Instagram featuring Kelly’s collaboration with Justin Bieber, titled “Where Do I Fit In.” The song conveyed a message of overcoming fear and finding solace in faith.

“When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sittin’ in the silence with these insecurities / And then you remind me, you’re holdin’ me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side,” sang Kelly in the video.

Kelly is releasing a new album Friday.